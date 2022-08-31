realme Fan Fest 2022 ends this year

On the occasion of its 4th anniversary, realme organised 828- fan fest, which has come to an end amidst festivities and enthusiastic participation of fans and users, said a press release.

realme has made a place for itself as a smartphone brand in the market owing to unconditional love they received from their users. To share the joy of their success and anniversary, realme has recently organised the celebratory event of its 828- fan fest that included some thrilling activities and amusements for its fans. For this year’s Fan Fest, realme wanted to push its fans to “Keep It Real” and explore their authentic selves and arranged a fan event.