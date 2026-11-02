xFusion Tech Day – Bangladesh highlights AI-driven innovation, enterprise infrastructure and next-generation technology solutions

xFusion International, in collaboration with Inflow Technologies, successfully hosted “xFusion Tech Day – Bangladesh” under the theme “Building the Agentic Era Together” on 29 October 2026 at La Vita Banquet Hall, Lakeshore Hotel, Gulshan, Dhaka, reports a press release.

The event brought together technology leaders, industry experts, business partners and enterprise professionals to explore emerging technology trends, enterprise infrastructure solutions and opportunities for digital transformation in Bangladesh.

The event provided a platform for knowledge sharing, industry engagement and strategic discussions on the evolving role of artificial intelligence (AI), hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI), and innovative enterprise technology solutions in supporting modern business needs.