xFusion Tech Day – Bangladesh highlights AI-driven innovation, enterprise infrastructure and next-generation technology solutions
xFusion International, in collaboration with Inflow Technologies, successfully hosted “xFusion Tech Day – Bangladesh” under the theme “Building the Agentic Era Together” on 29 October 2026 at La Vita Banquet Hall, Lakeshore Hotel, Gulshan, Dhaka, reports a press release.
The event brought together technology leaders, industry experts, business partners and enterprise professionals to explore emerging technology trends, enterprise infrastructure solutions and opportunities for digital transformation in Bangladesh.
The event provided a platform for knowledge sharing, industry engagement and strategic discussions on the evolving role of artificial intelligence (AI), hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI), and innovative enterprise technology solutions in supporting modern business needs.
The programme commenced with Shehan Rajudin, group business manager – South Asia at Inflow Technologies, who delivered an overview of Inflow Technologies, its business operations and its role in bringing technology solutions to the regional market.
Leo Tao, Sales Vice President – SEA Region at xFusion International, introduced xFusion and presented an overview of the company’s business and technology capabilities. Following this, Md Omur Faruk, Deputy Sales Director, xFusion International Co Ltd, SEA Region, provided an overview of xFusion’s comprehensive product portfolio, highlighting its range of enterprise technology solutions.
A key highlight of the event was the presentation on xFusion TokenBox, delivered by Chen Honglun (Allen), Sales Director at xFusion International. The session explored the solution in detail and provided attendees with insights into its capabilities and potential applications.
The technical segment featured Pronab Sarker, Senior Technical Consultant at Inflow Technologies, who delivered a presentation on the FusionOne HCI Solution. His session focused on the solution’s technical capabilities and its relevance to enterprise IT infrastructure requirements.
The event also featured a panel discussion titled “xFusion Tech Day – Bangladesh,” bringing together senior technology and business leaders to exchange perspectives on enterprise technology, infrastructure modernisation and the evolving digital landscape. The panel comprised: Vandia Yang, GM & President – SEA, xFusion, Leo Tao, Sales Vice President – SEA, xFusion, Md Faisal Hossain, EVP & Group CTO, BD Finance, Md Mahbubul Alam (Rafel), CISO, Prime Bank Ltd.
The discussion offered an opportunity to examine the challenges and opportunities facing enterprises as they modernize their IT environments, strengthen their technology capabilities and prepare for an increasingly AI-driven business landscape.
Through product presentations, technical insights and interactive discussions, xFusion Tech Day – Bangladesh reinforced the importance of collaboration among technology providers, distribution partners and enterprise customers in advancing innovation and enabling digital transformation.
The event concluded with a shared emphasis on strengthening partnerships, exchanging industry knowledge and exploring technology-driven opportunities to support the future growth of Bangladesh’s enterprise technology ecosystem.