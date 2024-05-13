Uber and BRTA join hands to promote road safety

Uber, the leading ridesharing platform, and Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) have recently partnered to enhance awareness regarding road safety. As part of the partnership, Uber will support the regulatory body’s ongoing campaign and enforcement drive on vehicles for overspeeding through their app.

BRTA’s circle office assistant directors (engineer) will conduct daily mobile courts and take action against road transport violations with the cooperation of the district administrations to prevent road accidents and bring disciplined driving to roads. The drive also massively discourages offline trips, which are a huge safety risk for riders and drivers alike.