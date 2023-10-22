City Group's Fol-O Strawberry Candy: The first confectionery in Bangladesh with AI-designed packaging

Leading conglomerate, City Group is proud to introduce an unprecedented innovation in the world of confectionery. Meet Fol-O, the latest addition to the candy lineup, now available with a delectable strawberry flavor and a liquid-filled center that's set to tantalise taste buds across the nation.

But what truly distinguishes Fol-O is not just its delightful taste but the groundbreaking approach to its packaging. Speech Bubble Communications Ltd, the agency entrusted with this task, has harnessed the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to craft an eye-catching design – a historic first in Bangladesh, as reported in a press release.