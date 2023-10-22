City Group's Fol-O Strawberry Candy: The first confectionery in Bangladesh with AI-designed packaging

Leading conglomerate, City Group is proud to introduce an unprecedented innovation in the world of confectionery. Meet Fol-O, the latest addition to the candy lineup, now available with a delectable strawberry flavor and a liquid-filled center that's set to tantalise taste buds across the nation.
But what truly distinguishes Fol-O is not just its delightful taste but the groundbreaking approach to its packaging. Speech Bubble Communications Ltd, the agency entrusted with this task, has harnessed the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to craft an eye-catching design – a historic first in Bangladesh, as reported in a press release.
The team at Speech Bubble Communications Ltd clarifies, “The process of designing with AI is far from straightforward. It commences with the conception of a creative idea, the formulation of precise prompts, and the essential infusion of human expertise to transform the vision into reality. We owe our gratitude to our visionary client, City Group, for embarking on this pioneering journey with us."
The team further shares its experience stating, “Working with AI posed a formidable challenge, but the rewards were immensely satisfying. It entailed days of conceptualisation, countless prompts, and unwavering determination to bring it to fruition.”
Director of confectionery at City Group, Abu Jafar Mohd Nayeem notes, "We're a company driven by innovation, in both products and packaging. We welcomed this idea, as it delivered outstanding results."
City Group's Fol-O strawberry candy, with its AI-designed packaging, is set to transform the confectionery market of Bangladesh, demonstrating that creativity and innovation have no limits, he added.