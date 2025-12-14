Grameenphone Academy marks three years of empowering youth
Grameenphone Academy, a free online learning platform by Grameenphone tailored for youth, celebrated three years of success with a celebratory event held recently at a hotel in Dhaka.
More than 450 students attended the program alongside senior officials of Grameenphone and representatives from partner organisations, reports a press release.
The major achievements of Grameenphone Academy over the past three years were highlighted at the event.
The platform currently hosts over 237,000 students from more than 167 institutions nationwide, of whom 100,000 learners have already completed courses and received certificates.
The success of the Grameenphone Academy Freelancing Factory Program was also recognised during the event. 50 students from the program earned a combined income of USD 60,000 within a year. Additionally, two students have even founded their own agencies, highlighting the program’s real-world impact.
Grameenphone Academy also highlighted the success of its ‘AI Mission’, launched earlier this year with the goal of training 10,000 students in artificial intelligence (AI) within six months. Within just three months of its launch, more than 5,000 students have already completed their AI courses.
Speaking on the occasion, Yasir Azman, chief executive officer (CEO) of Grameenphone, said, “The enthusiasm, creativity, and energy of the learners at Grameenphone Academy have inspired me and made all of us at Grameenphone optimistic about the country’s digital future. Nowadays digital and tech skills are critical for the country to progress. Through Grameenphone Academy, we aim to contribute to building a future-ready workforce for Bangladesh and with its time-relevant courses, the academy continues to engage and inspire the next generation of learners.”
The event featured a session titled “CEO x CEO,” where Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman engaged in an insightful discussion with Neel Nafis, founder of MZ Media. Drawing from their leadership journeys across different generations, they shared practical insights to encourage students to pursue leadership and innovation for long-term career growth.
This was followed by an interactive exchange between Grameenphone’s chief human resources officer (CHRO), Sayeda Tahya Hossain, and chief marketing officer (CMO), Farha Naz Zaman, who shared reflections from their corporate journeys in a lighthearted and engaging discussion.
As part of the celebration, Grameenphone Academy showcased a mathematically generated version of its logo, designed by a student using 123 formula-based elements. Recognitions were presented for various achievements at Grameenphone Academy.
One student was honored for completing the highest number of courses on the platform, having successfully completed 26 courses. A certificate was also awarded to the winner of the tote bag design competition.
Distinguished attendees included Grameenphone’s chief corporate affairs officer (CCAO) Tanveer Mohammad, head of ESG Farhana Islam, head of Grameenphone Academy Farhana Hossain Shammu and co-founder of Bangladesh Open Source Network (BdOSN) and writer-entrepreneur Munir Hasan.
The celebration also featured a sustainability-themed ‘Trashion Show’ by SMUCT – Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology, promoting upcycling and environmental awareness. The event concluded with a live performance by popular singer Pritom Hasan, adding a festive finale.