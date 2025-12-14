Grameenphone Academy marks three years of empowering youth

Grameenphone Academy, a free online learning platform by Grameenphone tailored for youth, celebrated three years of success with a celebratory event held recently at a hotel in Dhaka.

More than 450 students attended the program alongside senior officials of Grameenphone and representatives from partner organisations, reports a press release.

The major achievements of Grameenphone Academy over the past three years were highlighted at the event.

The platform currently hosts over 237,000 students from more than 167 institutions nationwide, of whom 100,000 learners have already completed courses and received certificates.