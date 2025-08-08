GP wins Most Sustainable Telecommunication Company of the Year Award

The award giving ceremony was held at a city hotel recently. On behalf of Grameenphone, its Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Tanveer Mohammad received the award. Farhana Islam, Head of ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance), Grameenphone, Abdulla Al Mahmud, Head of Customer Service, Grameenphone, Sharmin Rahman, Head of Corporate Portfolio, Grameenphone, and other senior members of the company were also present at the ceremony.

Grameenphone’s sustainability strategy is rooted in national development priorities and the global SDG agenda. With a focused commitment to Digital Inclusion, Youth Upskilling, and Climate Action, the company has adopted a responsible and sustainable approach to business, aiming to create a tangible impact across communities.

Tanveer Mohammad, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer (CCAO) of Grameenphone, said “Our mission is to empower societies through digital connectivity that is inclusive, responsible, and sustainable. As we look ahead, future SDG-driven initiatives must be rooted in local realities, prioritize inclusivity, and leverage the power of technology.