GP wins Most Sustainable Telecommunication Company of the Year Award
Grameenphone, the country’s leading telecommunications service provider, has been awarded the ‘Most Sustainable Telecommunication Company of the Year Award’ in recognition of its outstanding contributions to digital inclusion, environmental stewardship, and community empowerment through sustainable business practices.
Grameenphone won total three awards in the categories of Most Sustainable Telecommunication Company of the Year, SDG Brand Champion in Climate and Environment and SDG Brand Champion in Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. Additionally, the company received two honourable mentions in the categories of SDG Brand Champion in Decent Work and Economic Growth and SDG Brand Champion in Women Empowerment.
The award giving ceremony was held at a city hotel recently. On behalf of Grameenphone, its Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Tanveer Mohammad received the award. Farhana Islam, Head of ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance), Grameenphone, Abdulla Al Mahmud, Head of Customer Service, Grameenphone, Sharmin Rahman, Head of Corporate Portfolio, Grameenphone, and other senior members of the company were also present at the ceremony.
Grameenphone’s sustainability strategy is rooted in national development priorities and the global SDG agenda. With a focused commitment to Digital Inclusion, Youth Upskilling, and Climate Action, the company has adopted a responsible and sustainable approach to business, aiming to create a tangible impact across communities.
Tanveer Mohammad, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer (CCAO) of Grameenphone, said “Our mission is to empower societies through digital connectivity that is inclusive, responsible, and sustainable. As we look ahead, future SDG-driven initiatives must be rooted in local realities, prioritize inclusivity, and leverage the power of technology.
Strong partnerships, ongoing community engagement, and investment in capacity building are essential to scale impact and ensure lasting change. This recognition affirms our continued commitment to people-centric innovation and climate-conscious progress. My sincere thanks to our partners, stakeholders, and everyone involved in this incredible achievement.”
As a part of its commitment to digital inclusion, Grameenphone has trained and educated over 3.3 million individuals, with 68 percent being women, from eight marginalized communities in digital literacy and online safety with Plan International Bangladesh.
In collaboration with UNICEF, 4.7 million children and 25,000 teachers have been equipped with essential digital skills and online safety education to build a safer digital future and upskilling 100,000 youth with UNDP, while promoting rural tech entrepreneurship through the GP Academy and Accelerator; it also enhanced sustainability by procuring Energy Attribute Certificates (EACs) and offsetting 47% of its grid electricity consumptions with renewables energy attributes, powering 1,014 sites with solar, recycling 1,473 tons of e-waste, and driving localised, tech-based solutions to bridge digital and climate gaps across Bangladesh.