UCB-upay co-branded prepaid card offers cash rewards for new users

Customers can avail of this offer by downloading the upay app, creating an account, applying for the prepaid card through the app, and paying the issuance fee of BDT 575. Upon successful application, the card will be delivered to the customer’s address.

One of the key benefits of the UCB-Upay prepaid card is that it does not require a bank account, making it accessible to a wide range of users. The card is particularly useful for freelancers and tech enthusiasts who need to make international payments on a regular basis, such as services for Facebook, Google, or Spotify services.

Additionally, during the Eid-ul-Azha celebration, customers can get up to an 80 percent discount at more than 500 lifestyle merchants when they pay using the UCB-upay co-branded card. Furthermore, users can avail themselves of year-round discounts at different merchants if they pay using the co-branded prepaid card. The merchant includes but is not limited to lifestyle, medical, restaurants, grooming and salon services, tours and travels, etc.