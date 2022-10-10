Singer Bangladesh embarks on construction of new manufacturing plant

During the press conference, President of Durable Goods Companies, Koc Holding, Fatih Kemal Ebiçlioğlu said, “With the initiation of new manufacturing plant, sustainable, smart and the highest quality in house production processes will start at Singer. In this manufacturing plant Singer Bangladesh will produce refrigerators, televisions, washing machines, air conditioners and other major appliances which will increase the manufacturing capacity of the company and strengthen its position in the market. Our investment reflects our confidence in the future of Bangladesh. It also has potential to attract further investments to Bangladesh, which sets an excellent example for those planning to invest in the country.”
Chief Commercial Officer of Arçelik, Cemal Can Dinçer said, “We are here to start the biggest investment since the acquisition of holding company of Singer Bangladesh in 2019. I believe this investment marks a new chapter on our journey in Bangladesh. With the support of our new factory we are planning to produce 90% of our products made in Bangladesh for Bangladeshi consumer. We have ambitious goal for Bangladesh and our target is to achieve greater results in the future. “
At Koç Group envisions sustainability as a business model and places it at the center of all its operations. Arçelik committed to become net-zero by 2050 to tackle the climate crisis. The group aims to expand their sustainability vision to all countries they operate and create value for all people and the planet. Their investments in Bangladesh will continue with this understanding.
From its architectural design to construction, from recycled material use to energy and water consumption, the manufacturing facility will be designed focusing on sustainability.
Managing Director and CEO of Singer Bangladesh Ltd. MHM Fairoz said, “Singer's new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will be built according to the gold standards of LEED. LEED is a green building certificate that is recognized all over the world. With the support of Arcelik, Singer will bring the know-how on energy efficient products and production technologies to Bangladesh. This will help Bangladesh transition to a low-carbon economy. Singer’s green factory in Bangladesh special economic zone will make a significant contribution to economic activity and employment.”
The factory will be designed to maximise natural day light with the use of skylight roof surfaces for sustainable energy management. It is account for 50% energy saving compared to an average factory. The solar panels on the roof of the factory would prevent up to 60% of carbon emissions. Rainwater will also be harvested and stored to be used in the plumbing as well as for landscaping irrigation. Energy monitoring systems will be used for sustainability and quality targets. Local, and recycled building materials will be used during construction.
Koç Holding is the only Turkish company represented in the fortune 500 global list. Arçelik, the flagship company of Koç group acquired the holding company of Singer Bangladesh in 2019. Arçelik is one of the world's leading consumer durables companies with 12 brands. It has 45,000 employees worldwide and has subsidiaries in 52 countries. Arçelik's 29 R&D and design centres and offices across the globe are home to over 2,300 researchers.
Turkey and Bangladesh are two friendly countries with a deep bond and the people of both countries sharing same values. The bilateral trade between Turkey and Bangladesh is worth more than $1 billion. Bangladesh is one of the countries along the Silk Road which is projected to become the 24th largest economy by 2033. Arcelik believes that Bangladesh has great potential with its young population and growing middle class. Arcelik aims to combine the global expertise of its R&D capabilities, with local competence, strong brand heritage and large retail network of Singer Bangladesh to become a key player in Bangladesh’s growing market. Consistently creating value for the stakeholders, expanding and diversifying the global reach and putting the customers first have been the pillars of their vision.