Singer Bangladesh embarks on construction of new manufacturing plant

During the press conference, President of Durable Goods Companies, Koc Holding, Fatih Kemal Ebiçlioğlu said, “With the initiation of new manufacturing plant, sustainable, smart and the highest quality in house production processes will start at Singer. In this manufacturing plant Singer Bangladesh will produce refrigerators, televisions, washing machines, air conditioners and other major appliances which will increase the manufacturing capacity of the company and strengthen its position in the market. Our investment reflects our confidence in the future of Bangladesh. It also has potential to attract further investments to Bangladesh, which sets an excellent example for those planning to invest in the country.”

Chief Commercial Officer of Arçelik, Cemal Can Dinçer said, “We are here to start the biggest investment since the acquisition of holding company of Singer Bangladesh in 2019. I believe this investment marks a new chapter on our journey in Bangladesh. With the support of our new factory we are planning to produce 90% of our products made in Bangladesh for Bangladeshi consumer. We have ambitious goal for Bangladesh and our target is to achieve greater results in the future. “

At Koç Group envisions sustainability as a business model and places it at the center of all its operations. Arçelik committed to become net-zero by 2050 to tackle the climate crisis. The group aims to expand their sustainability vision to all countries they operate and create value for all people and the planet. Their investments in Bangladesh will continue with this understanding.