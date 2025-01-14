Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 arrives in Bangladesh

In this segment of smartphones, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 stands out for its exceptional durability. It is the only device in this category equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, ensuring superior protection against scratches and daily wear. The device also holds an IP54 rating, which ensures resistance to dust and water splashes, making it a reliable companion for everyday adventures.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra chipset, built on a 6nm processor, ensures smooth and efficient performance, whether tech enthusiasts are multitasking, gaming, or streaming. The combination of Xiaomi's new operating system, HyperOS, and MediaTek's G99 Ultra chipset will provide customers with a smooth experience that remains like new for 4 years. The device also boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant colors and crisp visuals, even under direct sunlight, with its 1800nits peak brightness.

Battery performance will not disappoint with the 5500mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage for even the most active users. Additionally, the 33W turbo charging capability allows for quick charging, ensuring the device stays powered up when needed most, with a 0 to 100% charge achieved in just 77 minutes.

For added security and convenience, the Redmi Note 14 features an in-screen fingerprint sensor, providing seamless, faster and secure access to the device. With Dolby Atmos dual speakers, the smartphone promises an immersive entertainment experience, making it ideal for music and video lovers. Additional features like IR blaster add even more value, making the device a versatile and reliable choice for everyday use.