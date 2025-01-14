Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 arrives in Bangladesh
Bangladesh’s number one mobile handset brand and global tech giant, Xiaomi, has launched the highly anticipated Redmi Note 14 in Bangladesh—a smartphone designed to deliver an exceptional flagship-level experience. Packed with next-gen features, it promises to elevate how tech enthusiasts engage with their devices, combining power, style, and durability.
True to the tagline "Legendary Shots, AI Crafted," The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 is designed to redefine smartphone photography. The standout feature of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 is its 108MP AI camera system, which enables users to capture stunning, professional-quality photos with impressive clarity and detail. With the added AI tools like AI Sky and AI Erase, users can easily edit and enhance their photos, whether they are perfecting a landscape or removing unwanted elements. Legendary Shots, AI Crafted: The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 redefines smartphone photography.
In this segment of smartphones, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 stands out for its exceptional durability. It is the only device in this category equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, ensuring superior protection against scratches and daily wear. The device also holds an IP54 rating, which ensures resistance to dust and water splashes, making it a reliable companion for everyday adventures.
Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra chipset, built on a 6nm processor, ensures smooth and efficient performance, whether tech enthusiasts are multitasking, gaming, or streaming. The combination of Xiaomi's new operating system, HyperOS, and MediaTek's G99 Ultra chipset will provide customers with a smooth experience that remains like new for 4 years. The device also boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant colors and crisp visuals, even under direct sunlight, with its 1800nits peak brightness.
Battery performance will not disappoint with the 5500mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage for even the most active users. Additionally, the 33W turbo charging capability allows for quick charging, ensuring the device stays powered up when needed most, with a 0 to 100% charge achieved in just 77 minutes.
For added security and convenience, the Redmi Note 14 features an in-screen fingerprint sensor, providing seamless, faster and secure access to the device. With Dolby Atmos dual speakers, the smartphone promises an immersive entertainment experience, making it ideal for music and video lovers. Additional features like IR blaster add even more value, making the device a versatile and reliable choice for everyday use.
Available in four striking colors—Midnight Black, Mist Purple, Lime Green, and Ocean Blue—the Redmi Note 14 is designed with elegance in mind. At just 8.16mm in thickness and weighing 196.5g, it offers a lightweight, comfortable design that is visually appealing and easy to handle.
Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country Manager of Xiaomi Bangladesh, said, “The launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 marks a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering innovative lifestyle solutions to our Xiaomi fans in Bangladesh. With its powerful 108MP AI camera, smooth 120Hz AMOLED display, and durable design, the Redmi Note 14 is crafted to elevate the everyday smartphone experience. We're excited to bring this innovative device to our community, knowing it will resonate with those who value performance, design, and a premium experience.”
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 will be available in two variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, ensuring that users can choose the model that best suits their needs. The pricing for the variants will be competitive, with the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at 23,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant priced at 26,999, offering exceptional value for premium specifications.