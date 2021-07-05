Corporate

LankaBangla Finance receives PCI DSS certificate

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
LankaBangla Finance Ltd., a non-banking financial institute (NBFI), has received the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

In a press release on Sunday, the financial institute said, they have been awarded this certification for adopting and applying the mandatory controls set by PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) to ensure the effectiveness, efficiency, confidentiality, the integrity of the credit card business operations.

This certification entails that the organization has met all requirements with strong confidence regarding credit card security and becoming the first NBFI in Bangladesh to receive that accreditation.

Speaking on the occasion, Khwaja Shahriar, managing director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance Ltd., said, “I am delighted to pronounce the attainment of the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification. This is a substantial and exceptionally important accomplishment.”

“We are thrilled as LankaBangla Finance Ltd. is the only NBFIs in Bangladesh who is now the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certified,” he added.

PCI DSS is a payment card security standard for organizations that handle branded cards from the major card schemes.

The PCI Standard is mandated by the card brands, including Mastercard and VISA, but administered by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC). The QSA service was provided by Enterprise Infosec Consultants (EIC).

