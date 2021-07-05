LankaBangla Finance receives PCI DSS certificate

This certification entails that the organization has met all requirements with strong confidence regarding credit card security and becoming the first NBFI in Bangladesh to receive that accreditation.
Speaking on the occasion, Khwaja Shahriar, managing director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance Ltd., said, “I am delighted to pronounce the attainment of the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification. This is a substantial and exceptionally important accomplishment.”
“We are thrilled as LankaBangla Finance Ltd. is the only NBFIs in Bangladesh who is now the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certified,” he added.
PCI DSS is a payment card security standard for organizations that handle branded cards from the major card schemes.
The PCI Standard is mandated by the card brands, including Mastercard and VISA, but administered by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC). The QSA service was provided by Enterprise Infosec Consultants (EIC).