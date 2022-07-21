Nagad slashes down electricity usage half in its offices

In response to the government's request, Nagad has taken several initiatives to reduce the electricity usage at its corporate headquarter and other offices across the country.
To address the ongoing energy crisis, Nagad Limited invited the employees, partners, industry friends, and mass people to collectively co-operate with the government to ensure the proper implementation of the initiatives and try to use sun light as much as possible.
The organisation also instructed employees to switch off the lights and air conditioning while they are outside the room and to keep the temperature in the room at 25 degrees.
The Nagad headquarter currently accommodates around 700 employees.