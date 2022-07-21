Corporate

Nagad slashes down electricity usage half in its offices

Prothom Alo English Desk
Nagad, the mobile financial service of the Bangladesh Post Office, has slashed down electricity usage about half of its consumption in all its offices across the country following the request of the government, reports BSS.

In light of the severity of the global energy crisis, the Bangladesh government has taken a number of measures to combat the power shortage and issued several recommendations.

In response to the government's request, Nagad has taken several initiatives to reduce the electricity usage at its corporate headquarter and other offices across the country.

To address the ongoing energy crisis, Nagad Limited invited the employees, partners, industry friends, and mass people to collectively co-operate with the government to ensure the proper implementation of the initiatives and try to use sun light as much as possible.

The organisation also instructed employees to switch off the lights and air conditioning while they are outside the room and to keep the temperature in the room at 25 degrees.

The Nagad headquarter currently accommodates around 700 employees.

