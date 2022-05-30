Likee launches #SylhetFlood to help flood-affected people

As efforts to help the flood-affected people with essential information, advices and news regarding the flood, popular short video platform Likee has launched the dedicated topic #Sylhetflood on the platform on 23 May 2022.

The topic page on the app is aimed at spreading contents that project the latest information on the flood disaster, information on government relief, emergency response and common recommendations and know-hows on disaster management for the mass.

As a riverine country, Bangladesh is prone to flood disasters, and has often been affected by this over the past decades. Likee, a company concerned about alarming societal issues, feels the responsibility to come forward to the aid of the country’s people.