Likee launches #SylhetFlood to help flood-affected people

Lately, the platform has been working to mobilise its in-house information and technology resources to help the flood-hit people of Sylhet. The hashtag page #Sylhetflood includes hotline numbers for people to call at any time for necessary information or help.
Likee shall continue to update the page with more videos for real-time information regarding the flooding situation, and possible aids and advices.
Gibson Yuen, head of Likee Global Operations said, "Countless people in Sylhet are currently facing a dire situation due to excessive flooding. We are deeply saddened by the tragic suffering of these people. At Likee, we are making efforts to support the helpless people with all the resources we have. We hope that the information disbursed through the videos under this topic will make a difference, raising more awareness about the crisis and calling more people to stand by those who are in despair."