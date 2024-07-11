MIB members' meet: raise and rise promises a day of inspiration and celebration

Marketer’s Institute Bangladesh (MIB) successfully concluded its much-anticipated event, "Raise a Rise: Members' Meet". The event brought together members from across the nation for an evening filled with inspiration, networking, and celebration.

The event featured a session by Asif Iqbal, who delivered an insightful presentation on the theme - "Be Unique, Embrace Success."

His talk inspired attendees to pursue their professional and personal goals with uniqueness and determination. This was followed by an engaging discussion on the future initiatives and strategic plans for MIB, highlighting the organisation's dedication to fostering professional growth and marketing excellence.