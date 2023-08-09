Walton's international ATS Expo to be held on 10-12 Aug in Dhaka

Bangladesh’s leading global electronics manufacturer Walton is going to host the country’s first-ever mega industrial fair titled ‘International Advanced Components and Technology (ATS) Expo-2023’, said a press release.

The expo is scheduled for 10 to 12 August, 2023 at Hall-1 of the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital.

Walton authorities made the announcement at a press conference held at the ICCB on Wednesday (9 August, 2023).

The press conference was attended by Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed, Walton’s Deputy Managing Director (DMD) and ATS Expo’s Chairman Md. Humayun Kabir, DMD and ATS Expo’s co-chairman Mohammad Yousuf Ali, Walton Refrigerator's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Tofail Ahemd, Walton AC's CBO Tanvir Rahman, Walton's Senior Deputy Executive Director and ATS Expo’s Coordinator A F M Nasir Uddin.

Addressing the press conference, Walton Hi-Tech's Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed said, ATS Expo will be the first and largest international industrial fair of a single company in Bangladesh. Walton at its own state-of-the-art manufacturing plants is producing more than 50,000 industrial materials, components and services. Most of these are used as main raw materials and components in various stages of almost all types of industrial sectors. Along with meeting its internal demands, Walton may contribute to the reduction of the import dependence by supplying quality industrial materials, components and services to the domestic industries.