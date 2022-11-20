Toffee to livestream FIFA World Cup

Toffee app is available on both Google Play and App Store for download. Football matches can also be watched on Toffee website and on Android Smart TVs.
Abdul Muqit Ahmed, director of Toffee, said, “We have brought the World Cup on Toffee to make sure that football fans get the best viewing experience and fans can enjoy high-quality streaming of all the world cup matches from any network on the go.”
With a monthly active user base of 7 million, Toffee will remain committed to enhancing viewers' digital entertainment experiences.