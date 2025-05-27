BGBA, Air8 sign MoU to enhance export financing for Bangladesh’s textile industry
Bangladesh Garment Buying House Association (BGBA) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Air8, a cross-border supply chain finance platform, to strengthen access to export financing for the textile industries in Bangladesh, said a press release.
This partnership represents significant support for BGBA members by providing innovative working capital solutions and valuable global trade insights.
The MoU was signed on 26 May at the BGBA office attended by key committee members of BGBA, highlighting their shared commitment to fostering the growth of Bangladesh’s textile sector.
Air8’s tech-driven supply chain finance platform will enable BGBA members to access affordable financing options and working capital management tools to overcome the unique challenges faced by the textile supply chain.
“We are excited to partner with Air8 to bring innovative financial solutions and to add value to our members,” said Md Mofazzal Hosen Pabel, President, BGBA. “In times of economic uncertainty, having access to reliable financing and insights from industry experts is crucial for our growth. This MoU represents a significant opportunity for our members to thrive.”
“By motivating the adoption of tech-based export financing for SMEs in the textile sector to grow, we believe the partnership with BGBA will benefit the industry by fostering a resilient supply chain,” said Alvin Ho, President of Air8. “This partnership will enable SME exporters to access more global trade insights and working capital support to their sustainable growth.”
Founded as a self-disciplining, non-profit organization, BGBA plays a crucial role in promoting the development of the Bangladesh Ready-Made Garment (RMG) sector by enhancing international trade and fostering collaboration within the industry.
Through Air8’s expertise and innovative technologies, BGBA members will be better positioned to enhance their competitive edge and expand their market reach in global markets.
As this collaboration unfolds, BGBA is confident that the synergies between its members and Air8 will foster a more resilient textile industry through innovation in Bangladesh.