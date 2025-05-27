BGBA, Air8 sign MoU to enhance export financing for Bangladesh’s textile industry

Bangladesh Garment Buying House Association (BGBA) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Air8, a cross-border supply chain finance platform, to strengthen access to export financing for the textile industries in Bangladesh, said a press release.

This partnership represents significant support for BGBA members by providing innovative working capital solutions and valuable global trade insights.

The MoU was signed on 26 May at the BGBA office attended by key committee members of BGBA, highlighting their shared commitment to fostering the growth of Bangladesh’s textile sector.