Air Astra expanding its route to Saidpur

Air Astra - the country’s newest commercial airline in passenger service shall operate daily two flights between Dhaka and Saidpur from Sunday with one-way fares starting from Tk 3,490 including all taxes, said a press release.
After Chittagong, Cox's Bazar and Sylhet, the northern destination Saidpur is an important destination. Air Astra started operating flights to Chittagong and Cox's Bazar on 24 November 2022 and Sylhet from 23 February this year.
The flights have been conveniently scheduled keeping the potential travelers in mind and shall depart from Dhaka at 02:10pm and 8:00pm, and from Saidpur at 3:40pm and 09:30pm, respectively.
Air Astra's CEO, Imran Asif, emphasized the importance of Saidpur as a crucial destination on the domestic route network. Air Astra will operate more flights on this route soon, though it has started operating two daily flights to Saidpur now. We hope that our valued passengers will appreciate the fantastic service on the ground and in the air.”
Air Astra operates a fleet of 3x modern French-built ATR72-600 aircraft configured with 70 seats. It is the most modern turboprop aircraft in the world today with enhanced safety and reliability features. The airline prioritizes safety above all other operational objectives and have undertaken the initiatives to become the first private airline to achieve IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) recognition within the first year of operations.