Air Astra expanding its route to Saidpur

Air Astra - the country’s newest commercial airline in passenger service shall operate daily two flights between Dhaka and Saidpur from Sunday with one-way fares starting from Tk 3,490 including all taxes, said a press release.

After Chittagong, Cox's Bazar and Sylhet, the northern destination Saidpur is an important destination. Air Astra started operating flights to Chittagong and Cox's Bazar on 24 November 2022 and Sylhet from 23 February this year.