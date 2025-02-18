Open discussion on gender-sensitive language in media held
An open discussion on gender-sensitive language in mass media was held at the national press club in Dhaka on Monday (17 February), aiming to sensitise Bangladeshi media professionals.
Organized by Plan International Bangladesh under the ‘Shomotay Tarunno: Youth for Equality’ Project, it brought together media professionals, academicians, influencers, and government representatives, read a press release.
Khorshed Alam, associate professor of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at University of Dhaka (DU), moderated the open discussion. Sanzida Akhter, professor, Department of Women and Gender Studies of DU; Mushfiqua Zaman Satiar, senior policy adviser for gender and civil society at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (EKN); Zyma Islam, senior reporter of The Daily Star; Monira Shormin, associate professor of the Press Institute Bangladesh and Nishath Sultana, director for influencing, campaign and communications at the Plan International Bangladesh spoke at the open discussion as panelists.
Salma Hasnayen, deputy secretary to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Neelima Yasmeen, deputy director (programme) at the Plan International Bangladesh and Esha Farooqe, assistant director of the JAAGO Foundation also attended the event.
While moderating the session, Khorshed Alam said there are good examples of gender-sensitive reports, usage of gender-sensitive language in media but online harassment, cyber bullying, and use of gender-insensitive language is also present in media. He also mentioned that there is a social and political pressure and censorship in the media which should be reduced. Blaming the victims in the media should be stopped as well, while gender-related issues are insignificant in the media-related policies.
“Speculative news regarding women spreads very fast denying its authenticity as soon as it is disseminated which shapes people’s perception. However, we get the true information later,” said Sanzida Akhter. There is a need for gender-sensitive training for media professionals, she said adding that women journalists at grassroot level are not getting proper environment at workplaces and this is a must for creating a safe and free space for women in media.
Mushfiqua Zaman Satiar said, “Each and every woman in Bangladesh is affected by gender-based violence in some way.” We had two women prime ministers in Bangladesh who ruled the country for many years, but the situation has not changed.”
“Women who’ve sustained in journalism, need to pass a series of harassments.” said The Daily Star journalist Zyma Islam. “The newsrooms are horrifyingly homogeneous and male dominated, but there is cultural and religious diversity at the newsroom,” she added.
“It is very tough to break stereotypes which are deeply rooted at school and in our society. Press Institute Bangladesh is going to produce booklets and documentaries on gender-sensitive journalism and train over 300 journalists with the contents,” ” said Monira Shormin of PIB.
Nishath Sultana, director, Plan International Bangladesh, said, “The language used in the media is not any isolated agenda. Language is just the reflection of what we perceive and practice. Gender stereotypes are deeply rooted in our society. We are working to break the stereotypes and harmful norms through this project.”
“There’s a lack of mutual respect in our society. If we have mutual respect, we will automatically use gender-sensitive language in the media,” said deputy secretary Salma Hasnayen.
Media professionals shared their experiences, emphasising the need for structural change from families, prioritizing women-focused news, and balancing print and online media. They also stressed the importance of activism against fake news.
Funded by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (EKN), the four-year project by Plan International Bangladesh and JAAGO Foundation Trust engages 13,515 participants across eight divisions, including youth, media professionals, and influencers.