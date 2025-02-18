Open discussion on gender-sensitive language in media held

While moderating the session, Khorshed Alam said there are good examples of gender-sensitive reports, usage of gender-sensitive language in media but online harassment, cyber bullying, and use of gender-insensitive language is also present in media. He also mentioned that there is a social and political pressure and censorship in the media which should be reduced. Blaming the victims in the media should be stopped as well, while gender-related issues are insignificant in the media-related policies.

“Speculative news regarding women spreads very fast denying its authenticity as soon as it is disseminated which shapes people’s perception. However, we get the true information later,” said Sanzida Akhter. There is a need for gender-sensitive training for media professionals, she said adding that women journalists at grassroot level are not getting proper environment at workplaces and this is a must for creating a safe and free space for women in media.