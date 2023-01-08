Concord Real Estate win ESSAB Safety Excellence award

The Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB) aims to represent, promote and enhance the growth and professional development of the electronics life safety, security, and integrated systems industry by working at all levels.
Concord Group managing director Shahriar Kamal said, “Concord has a simple vision: putting people and their wellbeing at the heart of everything it does. We always try to be the first to adapt, to learn something new, and to find new business ventures before others”.
There is a lack of adequate fire control, fire suppression, fire safety planning and processes, and safe building evacuation facilities in the majority of Dhaka's high-rise buildings, including residential and commercial structures.
There are 911 REHAB members and currently, Bangladesh has more than 1500 businesses in real estate. Yet, around 285,000 fire incidents took place in the last two decades in different establishments.
Dhaka North City Corporation mayor Atiqul Islam said fire safety, building safety, and electrical safety should be ensured on an individual basis. Any negligence shall be punished, and the trading license of the concerned authority may be revoked in addition to additional penalties.
It is the responsibility of the real estate industry to provide residential and commercial spaces, which are safer and more secure to live in or run a business to reduce the number of fire accidents. This is necessary to limit the number of incidents that can cause severe injuries to people and properties. The past fire incidents in the Chawkbazar area, Rana Plaza Savar, Chittagong’s private chemical container depot, etc. are some cases that have left the country shocked making fire safety and security a prime concern for any building planning.
The ESSAB Safety and Security Award 2022 is recognition of Concord Real Estate’s to implement safety measure. Started its journey in 1972, Concord Group has completed more than 1200 projects and handed over 10,000+ residential and commercial units to their customer.