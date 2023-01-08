Concord Real Estate win ESSAB Safety Excellence award

There is a lack of adequate fire control, fire suppression, fire safety planning and processes, and safe building evacuation facilities in the majority of Dhaka's high-rise buildings, including residential and commercial structures.

There are 911 REHAB members and currently, Bangladesh has more than 1500 businesses in real estate. Yet, around 285,000 fire incidents took place in the last two decades in different establishments.

Dhaka North City Corporation mayor Atiqul Islam said fire safety, building safety, and electrical safety should be ensured on an individual basis. Any negligence shall be punished, and the trading license of the concerned authority may be revoked in addition to additional penalties.