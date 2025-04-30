JERA Meghnaghat appoints Yasunori Katsumata as new CEO
JERA Meghnaghat Power Limited (JMPL) has named Yasunori Katsumata as its new chief executive officer, effective 1 May, 2025, according to an official announcement made today.
Katsumata brings over two decades of global leadership experience in the energy sector. Since joining JMPL as chief administrative officer in August 2024, he has played a key role in the development of the company’s gas-fired power plant in Meghnaghat, Narayanganj.
His appointment comes as the company nears the completion of one of Bangladesh’s most efficient and largest gas-fired power plants, with a net output capacity of 718 megawatts.
Before his tenure at JMPL, Katsumata held several high-profile positions, including General Manager of Renewables at JERA Americas in the US and Senior Vice President of International Business Development at Thailand's Electric Generating Company Limited (EGCO). He also served on the board of Mekong Energy Limited, the developer of Vietnam’s Phu My 2.2 power plant.
In his new role, Katsumata will oversee the successful commissioning of the Meghnaghat project and steer JMPL’s contribution to Bangladesh’s long-term energy security.
JMPL is a wholly foreign-owned subsidiary of JERA Co., Inc., a Japanese energy giant formed in 2015 as a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings and Chubu Electric Power. JERA is responsible for about 30 per cent of electricity production in Japan and is actively pursuing net zero CO2 emissions across its global operations by 2050.