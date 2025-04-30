JERA Meghnaghat appoints Yasunori Katsumata as new CEO

JERA Meghnaghat Power Limited (JMPL) has named Yasunori Katsumata as its new chief executive officer, effective 1 May, 2025, according to an official announcement made today.

Katsumata brings over two decades of global leadership experience in the energy sector. Since joining JMPL as chief administrative officer in August 2024, he has played a key role in the development of the company’s gas-fired power plant in Meghnaghat, Narayanganj.