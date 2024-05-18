Avery Dennison with KLABU Foundation, NGO Friendship organise football tournament for Rohingya children
Avery Dennison, a global leader in materials science and digital identification solutions, is collaborating with the KLABU Foundation and the Bangladeshi NGO Friendship to host a soccer tournament for children living in Ukhiya at Cox's Bazar, the world's largest refugee camp.
The ‘Winning Spirit’ tournament, which is open to boys and girls, takes place on 15 May, at the KLABU Foundation sports clubhouse in the Forcibly Displaced Myanmar National (FDMN) camp, Bangladesh.
Avery Dennison has created and sponsored heat transfers and badges to feature on players’ jerseys to convey messages of friendship, hope and inclusion. The company will also provide backdrops, banners, plaques and trophies, while donating sports equipment for use at the camp.
The tournament is the latest exciting chapter in the ongoing collaboration between Avery Dennison and KLABU. This includes Avery Dennison’s support of the KLABU mission to build clubhouses where refugees can find relief, pride and happiness through sports, no matter the circumstances.
The partnership also includes Avery Dennison’s sponsorship of KLABU jerseys as featured in the FIFA 21 video game. As a creative partner to KLABU, Avery Dennison produced the KLABU Cox’s Bazar Spirit crest, which features clasped hands that symbolize the togetherness of the host community and the Rohingyas that underpins the KLABU program.
Avery Dennison first joined forces with KLABU in 2019 to create a sustainable sports clubhouse in Kenya. The KLABU Foundation funded new facilities, purchased equipment and trained local sports managers, while Avery Dennison supplied embellishments, hangtags and packaging for the KLABU kit worn by staff, club members and players.
In 2022, the Foundation partnered with French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain and the Bangladeshi social purpose organization, Friendship, to build a sports clubhouse in the Cox's Bazar refugee camp.
Kenny Liu, vice president and general manager, South Asia & EMEA, Apparel Solutions, Avery Dennison, says: “Supporting refugees to rebuild their lives is vitally important. Sport has an incredible ability to help establish a sense of achievement, teamwork and purpose. We truly hope that by contributing to this amazing tournament we can play a small part in helping children to cope, connect and excel into the future.”
Jan van Hövell, director of the KLABU Foundation, adds: “At KLABU, we believe sport has the power to change lives. It improves mental and physical health, increases self reliance and stimulates inclusion between refugee and host communities. We look forward to hosting the soccer tournament at our Clubhouse with our partners, celebrating the unbeatable spirit of the children in Cox's Bazar.”
Ayesha Taasin Khan, senior director & head of Friendship Inclusive Citizenship, comments: “We are honored to have the opportunity to partner with organizations like Avery Dennison, KLABU, and Paris Saint Germain. Even a few years ago, an event like this inside the FDMN camps of Cox’s Bazar would have been impossible. But it just goes to show that with dedication, collaboration, and goodwill anything is possible. Even facing the sharp realities that come with displacement, Friendship and KLABU have been able to build something uniquely beautiful for the camps of Cox’s Bazar.”