Avery Dennison with KLABU Foundation, NGO Friendship organise football tournament for Rohingya children

Avery Dennison has created and sponsored heat transfers and badges to feature on players’ jerseys to convey messages of friendship, hope and inclusion. The company will also provide backdrops, banners, plaques and trophies, while donating sports equipment for use at the camp.

The tournament is the latest exciting chapter in the ongoing collaboration between Avery Dennison and KLABU. This includes Avery Dennison’s support of the KLABU mission to build clubhouses where refugees can find relief, pride and happiness through sports, no matter the circumstances.

The partnership also includes Avery Dennison’s sponsorship of KLABU jerseys as featured in the FIFA 21 video game. As a creative partner to KLABU, Avery Dennison produced the KLABU Cox’s Bazar Spirit crest, which features clasped hands that symbolize the togetherness of the host community and the Rohingyas that underpins the KLABU program.