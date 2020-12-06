3 Bangladeshi companies on Forbes list

Bangladesh’s Square Pharmaceuticals, Renata, and Fortune Shoes have made it to Forbes Magazine’s list of 200 top public companies in the Asia-Pacific region, reports UNB.

The American business magazine’s annual list recognized the best small and mid-sized publicly traded companies in the Asia-Pacific with sales under $1 billion.

These companies have track records of exceptional corporate performance, with one COVID-19 caveat: the list is based on full-year data as of 7 July and does not fully reflect the impact from the pandemic-led downturn, Forbes said.