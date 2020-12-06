3 Bangladeshi companies on Forbes list

Prothom Alo English Desk

Bangladesh’s Square Pharmaceuticals, Renata, and Fortune Shoes have made it to Forbes Magazine’s list of 200 top public companies in the Asia-Pacific region, reports UNB.

The American business magazine’s annual list recognized the best small and mid-sized publicly traded companies in the Asia-Pacific with sales under $1 billion.

These companies have track records of exceptional corporate performance, with one COVID-19 caveat: the list is based on full-year data as of 7 July and does not fully reflect the impact from the pandemic-led downturn, Forbes said.

Fortune Shoes has a sales volume worth $18 million, net income of $3 million, and a market value of $28 million, according to Forbes’ “Asia’s Best Under a Billion 2020” list.

Square Pharmaceuticals has sales of $512 million, a net income of $150 million, and a market value of $1,716 million.

Renata shows sales of $271 million, net income of $45 million, and a market value of $1,071 million.

