Siam Ahmed becomes itel brand ambassador

During the event, Siam Ahmed expressed his gratitude for the collaboration, stating, “It’s an honor to work with itel Bangladesh as the Brand Ambassador. itel's motto has truly moved me—how the brand prioritizes the needs of the consumers while being affordable."

Rezwanul Hoque, CEO of Ismartu Technology BD Limited, expressed his excitement for the partnership, stating, "We’re thrilled to have Siam Ahmed on board as our Brand Ambassador. With this new journey and the introduction of the new series, we're ready to take itel to the next level."

With the collaboration between Siam Ahmed and itel Bangladesh begins a new era of innovation and engagement, setting the stage for continued success and growth in the dynamic Bangladeshi market.