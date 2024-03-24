Siam Ahmed becomes itel brand ambassador
itel, one of the leading mobile phone brands in Bangladesh, proudly announces its strategic collaboration with the popular television and film actor, Siam Ahmed, as its Brand Ambassador, said a press release.
Alongside this partnership, itel is set to unveil its latest smartphone, itel P55+, in Bangladesh. Known for its powerful performance and budget-friendly pricing, the itel P55 Series has become a crowd favorite in the country.
itel has consistently stood out in the mobile phone market by offering feature-rich devices at competitive prices, catering to the evolving needs of the consumers.
With Siam Ahmed on board, the brand aims to further enhance its visibility and reach, especially among the youth segment.
During the event, Siam Ahmed expressed his gratitude for the collaboration, stating, “It’s an honor to work with itel Bangladesh as the Brand Ambassador. itel's motto has truly moved me—how the brand prioritizes the needs of the consumers while being affordable."
Rezwanul Hoque, CEO of Ismartu Technology BD Limited, expressed his excitement for the partnership, stating, "We’re thrilled to have Siam Ahmed on board as our Brand Ambassador. With this new journey and the introduction of the new series, we're ready to take itel to the next level."
With the collaboration between Siam Ahmed and itel Bangladesh begins a new era of innovation and engagement, setting the stage for continued success and growth in the dynamic Bangladeshi market.