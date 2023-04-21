bKash provides financial assistance to fire-agents agents

bKash handed over financial assistance of Tk 30,000 each to 64 bKash agents who were affected by the devastating fire in Bangabazar, New Super Market and Uttara’s BGB Market in capital ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr, said a press release.

The fire-hit bKash agents of Bangabazar and New Super Market received their assistance digitally in their bKash account on Thursday at an even in the city’s New Market area while the agents from BGB market received the money digitally at a separate programme in Uttara.