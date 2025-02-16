Meeting on strengthening tobacco control law held

DORP’s deputy executive director Mohammad Zobair Hasan presented the keynote paper, highlighting six key amendments in line with the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) and the draft amendments prepared by the health ministry.

These amendments include: abolition of designated smoking areas in all public spaces and public transport, ban on tobacco companies' corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, ban on display of tobacco products at sales points, ban on import, production, consumption, and marketing of e-cigarettes or emerging heated tobacco products and increasing the size of pictorial health warnings on bidi and cigarette packs from 50 to 90 per cent.

Abdus Salam Mia (representative from an international organisation) mentioned that the health ministry had sent the proposed amendments to the cabinet division for approval as an ordinance. On 9 December, 2024, an advisory council committee was formed to review the draft of the smoking and tobacco products usage (control) (amendment) ordinance, 2024. Based on the committee’s recommendations, the health services division will revise the draft and present it again in an advisory council meeting.