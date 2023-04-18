KFC's Eidi for Angels event to spread happiness among underprivileged children

KFC launched ‘KFC Shopner Pathshala’ with the aim of providing a curriculum covering basic education, vocational training, health and hygiene, and creativity to explore and enhance the talents and education of the underprivileged children in collaboration with Mojar School and LEEDO.

The 'Eidi for Angels' event is a reflection of KFC's commitment to giving back to society and creating a world with greater equity. With new dresses and gifts during this Eid-ul-Fitr, KFC aims to help bring joy into the lives of the less privileged.

Furthermore, Transcom Foods Limited has arranged iftar for over 500 underprivileged children at its KFC and Pizza Hut stores.