Energypac takes part in dealer conference organised by Heli

The Energypac Power Generation PLC, one of the leading power engineering companies in Bangladesh, has recently participated in a dealer conference, organised by world-renowned forklift manufacturer Heli, held in China on 8 November 2023.

Anhui Heli Industrial Vehicle Import and Export Company Limited is a subsidiary of Heli group. Heli has earned a reputation as the largest forklift manufacturer and it has been leading the Chinese market for 26 consecutive years. Owing to its superiority, Heli has ranked 7th in the list of forklift manufacturers of the world.