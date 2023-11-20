Microsoft Bangladesh empowers Transcom Group’s digital transformation

Transcom Group, one of Bangladesh’s largest business conglomerates, has joined hands with Microsoft to accelerate digitisation across all business operations.

Transcom Group entered a partnership with cloud solution partner Elevate Solutions Limited to build a robust, cost-efficient, and seamless digital foundation, modernize employee experience, and enhance customer service, a press release reads.

Transcom Group, with Microsoft’s assistance, will be running all its twelve SBUs (strategic business units) on Microsoft Azure. The Azure cloud platform has more than 200 products and cloud services designed to help build, run, and manage applications across multiple clouds and on-premises, with all the necessary tools and frameworks of choice.