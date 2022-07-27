Grameenphone completes 5G trial in Dhaka, Chattogram

The breakthrough 5G technology unleashes never-before-seen opportunities for industrial uses, advancing societies and dramatically enhancing day-to-day experiences to create a brighter, safer, and more sustainable future.
Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman and other senior officials of the company experienced the trial at the innovation lab of GPHouse. The innovation lab is designed to test and experience 5G use cases phase by phase.
In addition, the company aims to trial 5G in the rest of the other divisional cities very soon.
Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman, said, “We are trialling for 5G connectivity and use cases to unleash the potential of 4IR in pursuit of a Smart-Bangladesh. We thank the Govt., regulator, network partners, eco-system players and our teams for making the future of connectivity – 5G a possibility. We look forward to greater collaboration and consultation in developing viable use cases and addressing challenges for 5G. Today while our focus remains to strengthen the 4G network across the country and bring in digital services to our customers; we are also committed to building future capabilities, developing a 5G eco-system and bringing in industrial solutions through Artificial Intelligence, IoT, blockchain and robotics.”
"As a part of Telenor Group, the forerunners in developing use cases for several markets around the globe based on the respective market needs, we will use our knowledge and expertise to innovate solutions that are relevant to the need of our fast progressing digital society and economy in Bangladesh. We believe the youth of Bangladesh will leapfrog and harness the opportunities in the 4IR space through technological solutions," he added.
Grameenphone, in partnership with Huawei and ZTE, is playing the role of a digital enabler, unravelling new possibilities and accelerating the digital revolution in Bangladesh.