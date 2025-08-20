Trust Bank and ACI Motors signed MoU

Trust Bank PLC and ACI motors limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently. Head of Business Division, Md. Mahbub Hossain of Trust Bank PLC and Corporate Treasury Manager Sabrina Rahman of ACI PLC signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Subrata Ranjan Das, Deputy Managing Director of ACI Motors Limited and Md Mostafa Musharraf, Head of the Card Division of Trust Bank PLC, along with senior officials from both organisations, were present at the event.

Through this agreement, Trust Bank credit cardholders will be able to purchase Yamaha motorcycles from ACI Motors showrooms with the benefit of interest-free EMI facilities for up to 24 months.