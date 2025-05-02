‘Imo’ earns Google’s “Independent Security Review” badge for second consecutive year

Social media platform ‘imo’ has recently earned the “Independent Security Review” badge on Google Play for the second consecutive year, reflecting its dedication towards users’ security and data privacy.

The recognition is a part of Google’s Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA) framework, which is now known as App Defense Alliance Mobile Profile Certification programme, promoting high standards of security and privacy transparency among Android apps. Google security badge testifies that imo has met industry’s mobile security and privacy related best practices.

Notably, imo is the only mainstream instant messaging app that holds this badge which is prominently displayed in the Data Safety section of its Google Play listing. The badge is a testament that imo has completed a rigorous third-party security review conducted by Leviathan Security Group, a Google Authorised Lab partner, and has met the global standards of privacy and security as per the programme requirements.