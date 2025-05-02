‘Imo’ earns Google’s “Independent Security Review” badge for second consecutive year
Social media platform ‘imo’ has recently earned the “Independent Security Review” badge on Google Play for the second consecutive year, reflecting its dedication towards users’ security and data privacy.
The recognition is a part of Google’s Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA) framework, which is now known as App Defense Alliance Mobile Profile Certification programme, promoting high standards of security and privacy transparency among Android apps. Google security badge testifies that imo has met industry’s mobile security and privacy related best practices.
Notably, imo is the only mainstream instant messaging app that holds this badge which is prominently displayed in the Data Safety section of its Google Play listing. The badge is a testament that imo has completed a rigorous third-party security review conducted by Leviathan Security Group, a Google Authorised Lab partner, and has met the global standards of privacy and security as per the programme requirements.
The programme includes requirements with strong focus on safeguarding user data, increasing app transparency and making privacy protections better. Specifically, imo employs current strong cryptography and uses it according to industry best practices. On users’ devices, imo ensures that all sensitive data is securely stored and prevents leakage.
imo offers the users full control over their personal data and privacy. Under this security badge on Google Play, users can tap “Learn More” to discover additional technical assessment details, helping them to make more informed decisions when downloading apps and strengthen their trust in these recognised apps.
Upholding the highest standards of security and privacy, imo offers a variety of security and privacy features to its users, including Blocking screenshots from calls and chats, End-to-End Encryption, Privacy Chat, and the all-in-one Privacy Mode, 2-step Verification, Manage Devices, and many more to meet users’ increasing needs and ensure digital privacy and security.
At a time when online security and privacy are becoming increasingly more of a concern, imo's continued accreditation under Google’s security assessment programme reflects its unwavering commitment to providing a secure, private, and easy-to-use communications experience for its users.