Southeast Bank holds tree plantation event

Southeast Bank Limited organized a tree plantation program in Dhaka, said a press release.
The event was held as a part of the bank’s month-long programs to mark the National Mourning Day and pay tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib and other martyrs on 15 August.
Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, attended as the chief guest and planted three types of tree saplings of fruit, Forest and Herbs along with the senior executives of the Bank.