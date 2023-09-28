GP Accelerator launches 'Jelay Jelay Smart Uddyokta'

Startup Bangladesh Ltd is working as a Strategic Partner with GP Accelerator to strengthen and drive this initiative at the regional level.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak state minister of ICT Division graced the event as the chief guest. Also present at the ceremony were Sami Ahmed, managing director and CEO, Startup Bangladesh Ltd, Yasir Azman, chief executive officer (CEO), Grameenphone and high officials from both the organizations.

“Jelay Jelay Smart Uddyokta” initiative aims to foster entrepreneurship to address regional challenges and build local innovative solutions. The program will engage 30 community builders and conduct pitch sessions at 20 locations, with the goal of identifying and rewarding the top 20 ideapreneurs.

This initiative is particularly targeted at university students and potential entrepreneurs who are passionate about innovation through startups, offering them valuable skills, mentorship, networking opportunities, and funding support. This effort aligns with Bangladesh’s goal of becoming a Smart Nation, leveraging the potential of its youth demographic.