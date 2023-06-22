HSBC, DNCC to foster collaboration, innovation on sustainable development

The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) in collaboration with Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) organized the second edition of their climate series events titled “Together for Climate” on Wednesday, reports UNB.

As a part of HSBC’s sustainability efforts, the bank urged the key stakeholders from multifarious fronts to work together and deliver innovative solutions to mitigate climate change, according to a press release.

By harnessing the collective efforts and expertise of its diverse network, the initiative aimed to drive systemic change, influence policy decisions and create a momentum towards a more sustainable and resilient future, it said.