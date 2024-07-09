Concito partners with India’s Astrum to increase global outreach

Concito, a leading integrated communications firm in Bangladesh has announced a strategic alliance with Astrum, India's first specialist reputation management advisory, that uses the Science of Persuasion to understand and shape public opinion ethically.

Through this partnership, Concito will be the preferred partner for Astrum in Bangladesh, while Astrum will provide global PR support for Concito’s local clients, said a press release.

This partnership helps both organizations offer seamless service experience and leverage each other’s capabilities to provide ‘research-based multidisciplinary strategic communication solutions’.