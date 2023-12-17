Runner Group, Kore Search team up to hire talent

Runner Group signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Kore Search for entry-level recruitment service, said a press release.
Rudaba Tazin, group director at Runner Group, Kazi Naim, founder and CEO of Kore Search, signed the agreement on behalf of their organizations at Runner Group corporate office in Dhaka on 14 December.
Under this agreement, Kore Search will provide trained fresh graduates, interns and contractual employees to Runner Group.
In addition, Runner Group will work with Kore Search to design career-oriented training programs to build its future skilled manpower.
Shah Md Rijvi Rony, chief human resources officer at Runner Group, Arif Faisal Emon, project coordinator at Kore Search, and other officials of both companies were present at the signing ceremony.