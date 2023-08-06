GPStars rejoice opportunity to learn baking with Secret Recipe

Extending on their customer centric offerings, Grameenphone recently organized an exciting collaboration between its GPStar customers and popular delicacy outlet Secret Recipe, reports UNB.
Following the “Fantastic Friday” for GPStars from May till July 2023, the “Bake Like a GPStar” event saw GPStar members engaging in cake baking sessions under the guidance of Secret Recipe’s expert chefs.
Grameenphone’s partnership with Secret Recipe for the arrangement witnessed many enthusiasts come forward to join and learn to bake like a professional. Selected few participants, including popular singer Masha Islam attended the session and rejoiced the opportunity together in a celebratory mood.
Farha Naz Zaman, head of marketing & premium segment, Grameenphone, said, “We always thrive to make our GPStars feel special and to engage them through exclusive experiences. This time, we collaborated with our partner "Secret Recipe" for an exclusive baking tutorial session so that the valued GPStars can have an immersive experience and learn from the experts.”
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Grameenphone for this unique cake baking workshop," said KSM Mohith-ul Bari, head of business, Secret Recipe.
Alongside their own baked cakes, participants were provided with refreshments and gifts at the event.
Participants received certificates after the training. All necessary safety protocols were followed during the training, and participants were made aware of the safety measures they need to maintain during home baking.