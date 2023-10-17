Netherlands signs agreement with Save the Children for women-Led organisations

The Kingdom of the Netherlands, represented by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Bangladesh, signed a Grant Agreement with Save the Children for the project ‘SWOCCHAR: Strengthening WLOs (Women Led Organizations) Organizational Capacity for Championing Women’s Rights’, reads a press release.

The grant agreement was signed at the Netherlands Embassy in Dhaka in the presence of Irma-van Dueren, Ambassador Designate of the Netherlands to Bangladesh, Thijs Woudstra, Deputy Head of Mission of the Netherlands Embassy, Betsy A Zorio, Country Director of Save the Children, and relevant officials from the Embassy and Save the Children.