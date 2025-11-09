Grameenphone’s ‘Kagojer Kolom’ wins GSMA ‘Excellence in Sustainability Video Award’

Grameenphone has earned global recognition for its short film ‘Kagojer Kolom’ (The Paper Pen), winning the ‘Excellence in Sustainability Video Award’ at the GSMA Digital Nation Summit 2025 (ASEAN Edition), recently held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The award was received on behalf of Grameenphone by Sharmin Rahman, Head of Corporate Portfolio, Brand & Marketing Communication. Selected from 17 shortlisted entries across the region, the award was presented following rigorous evaluation by the GSMA judging panel.

The GSMA Digital Nation Awards honor organizations that use digital technology to promote inclusion, sustainability, and innovation across Asia, showcasing how connectivity can drive positive social impact.

The film tells the inspiring story of Nacima Akter, an eco-entrepreneur from Jashore, who turned a simple idea into a community-driven enterprise for sustainability and women’s empowerment. Her innovation, the Shubho Poribeshbandhob Kolom, a paper-made pen that grows into a plant after use, has created livelihoods for local women while inspiring eco-friendly living. Grameenphone showcased Nacima’s inspiring story to highlight how purpose backed innovation, can drive social progress and meaningful change.