Grameenphone’s ‘Kagojer Kolom’ wins GSMA ‘Excellence in Sustainability Video Award’
Grameenphone has earned global recognition for its short film ‘Kagojer Kolom’ (The Paper Pen), winning the ‘Excellence in Sustainability Video Award’ at the GSMA Digital Nation Summit 2025 (ASEAN Edition), recently held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The award was received on behalf of Grameenphone by Sharmin Rahman, Head of Corporate Portfolio, Brand & Marketing Communication. Selected from 17 shortlisted entries across the region, the award was presented following rigorous evaluation by the GSMA judging panel.
The GSMA Digital Nation Awards honor organizations that use digital technology to promote inclusion, sustainability, and innovation across Asia, showcasing how connectivity can drive positive social impact.
The film tells the inspiring story of Nacima Akter, an eco-entrepreneur from Jashore, who turned a simple idea into a community-driven enterprise for sustainability and women’s empowerment. Her innovation, the Shubho Poribeshbandhob Kolom, a paper-made pen that grows into a plant after use, has created livelihoods for local women while inspiring eco-friendly living. Grameenphone showcased Nacima’s inspiring story to highlight how purpose backed innovation, can drive social progress and meaningful change.
To celebrate this achievement, a team led by Grameenphone’s Chief Marketing Officer, Farha Naz Zaman, visited Nacima’s home and workshop in Jashore to share her joy and recognize her remarkable contribution to community development and women’s empowerment.
Farha Naz Zaman, chief marketing officer, Grameenphone, said, “At Grameenphone, we believe true progress lies in empowering people to transform their ideas into action. This recognition is reflective of how meaningful change begins with simple ideas and determined individuals. Nacima Akter’s journey embodies the spirit of innovation and empowerment that we, at Grameenphone, deeply believe in. Her story reminds us that when opportunity and courage come together, they can create ripples of progress that inspire many others to dream, act, and drive sustainable change.”
Grameenphone extends heartfelt appreciation to Nacima Akter for her inspiring innovation as well as to Grey Advertising Bangladesh Ltd. and Indie Reels for their creative partnership in bringing this story to life.
This global recognition reaffirms Grameenphone’s long-standing commitment to social empowerment, inclusive innovation, environmental sustainability, and human-centric progress.
Watch the award-winning short film here.