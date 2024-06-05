3 teams win Tk 1m prizes at Robi Datathon 3.0

Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP, State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, presented the awards to the winners at the gala event as chief guest.

The event was graced by the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh, Haznah Md Hashim, the former captain of the Bangladesh national cricket team, Tamim Iqbal Khan, as special guests. The Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Robi Axiata Limited, Rajeev Sethi, was also present, along with distinguished figures from both the public and private sectors.

Datathon 3.0 attracted over 3,500 participants organized into more than 1,000 teams. Following a rigorous competition held at Robi’s corporate headquarters on 24-25 May, the most talented and innovative teams advanced to the main gala event at BICC.