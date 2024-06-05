3 teams win Tk 1m prizes at Robi Datathon 3.0
Robi Axiata Limited, Bangladesh's leading digital services provider, concluded the grand finale of Datathon 3.0 on Monday, said a press release.
The event, held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC), marked the culmination of Bangladesh’s premier data science competition.
The winners of Datathon 3.0 were awarded a total of 1 million taka in prizes. The champion team ‘ACI Server Down’ received 500,000 taka, the first runners-up team ‘Yellow King’ received 300,000 taka, and the second runners-up team ‘Big Data AI Data Science’ received 200,000 taka.
Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP, State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, presented the awards to the winners at the gala event as chief guest.
The event was graced by the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh, Haznah Md Hashim, the former captain of the Bangladesh national cricket team, Tamim Iqbal Khan, as special guests. The Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Robi Axiata Limited, Rajeev Sethi, was also present, along with distinguished figures from both the public and private sectors.
Datathon 3.0 attracted over 3,500 participants organized into more than 1,000 teams. Following a rigorous competition held at Robi’s corporate headquarters on 24-25 May, the most talented and innovative teams advanced to the main gala event at BICC.
This rigorous 48-hour competition saw data enthusiasts showcase their problem-solving abilities and machine-learning expertise. The event was judged by a panel of local and global data science experts, providing participants with invaluable exposure and feedback.
The gala event at BICC not only highlighted the exceptional talents of the participants but also celebrated their innovative contributions. It presents a tremendous opportunity for data scientists, business analysts, statisticians, data engineers, programmers, key organizations, various industries, startups, and data enthusiasts.
Minister of State for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP said, " We need data scientists in every sector including education, entertainment, and sports. Our talented young generation will play a significant role in this field." He further highlighted, "We utilized data-driven decisions during the Corona crisis. That is what enabled us to be recognized as the 5th most successful country in the world in dealing with Covid-19."
The state minister also expressed gratitude to Robi Axiata Limited for organizing Datathon 3.0 assuring collaboration with the winners in future endeavours.
"We are thrilled to see the immense talent and innovation demonstrated by participants in Datathon 3.0. This event highlights the potential of data science in solving real-world problems and reinforces our commitment to nurturing and celebrating the brightest minds in the field. We look forward to witnessing the groundbreaking solutions that have emerged from this gala event," Rajeev Sethi, MD and CEO Robi Axiata Limited, said.
Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Huawei Technologies Bangladesh was the platinum sponsor of Datathon 3.0. ADA Bangladesh was the digital media partner, Axentec PlC was the integration partner and Brainstation 23 was the cloud expertise partner of the prestigious competition.