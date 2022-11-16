OPPO launches A17 with extraordinary features

Bringing powerful features in the entry-level segment, leading global smart device brand OPPO has just launched a new stunning smartphone “A17” with exceptional attributes on 14 November. The device features a premium leather-feel and flat-edge design, a massive 50MP Dual AI camera, up to 8GB RAM (4+4GB expansion) and many more outstanding features.

Available in two beautiful colors – Lake Blue and Midnight Black- the smartphone is priced Tk 15,990 only.

OPPO’s latest A17 highlights a premium leather-feel and flat-edge design that is exceptional for a smartphone in this segment, making the device extra worthy for its price segment. This is the only smartphone in this segment with a massive 50MP camera and up to 8GB RAM (4+4GB) expansion facility. Low-end models often lack many features and do not offer a seamless smartphone experience.