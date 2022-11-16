OPPO launches A17 with extraordinary features

As a solution to this problem, OPPO is now offering RAM Expansion technology through this device. The technology reduces the frequency of background app optimisation and the overall load by compressing less-used apps into ROM for storage as if the original ROM were expanded. Thus, ensuring hitless app startup and switchover.
In addition to these unique features, the smartphone boasts a 5000mAh long-lasting battery, delivering day-long power even with multi-app, media and camera use. Moreover, to further ensure the best smartphone experience in the segment, OPPO conducted rigorous waterproofing and splash tests to reduce the fear of water damage. Offering utmost endurance, OPPO A17 is IPX4 water resistant.
Lucky customers purchasing OPPO A17 will receive a Shakib Al Hasan t-shirt on a first come, first served basis as a part of the O’Fans Festival. To experience the ultimate smartphone experience at a great value and receive a t-shirt of the world’s renowned all-rounder, grab the OPPO A17!
On this occasion, Damon Yang, managing director of OPPO Bangladesh Authorised Exclusive Distributor, said, “Taking the motto ‘Technology for mankind, Kindness for the world’ very seriously, we have once again launched an outstanding smartphone- A17 at a lucrative price point for our users. We want to inspire smart life among our fans by introducing new smartphones with quality features like A17 that will help them explore more riding on the power of technology.
The O’Fans Festival is a great example of a campaign that resonates with our mission statement and will make technology available to everyone. We hope we can continue to enhance users’ excitement through this fest and thank the users for the kindness they have shown to OPPO by constantly choosing our smartphones!”
O’Fans Festival has brought the super exciting opportunity for OPPO fans to meet Shakib Al Hasan in person. Set with a theme of “making memories,” the campaign is designed to inspire a smart life, allowing the opportunity to upgrade their OPPO devices for a smarter life and enjoy lucrative deals.
OPPO devices such as A16e, A54 and A95 can be purchased at reduced rates, costing Tk 13,990, Tk 17,990 and Tk 23,990 respectively, during the fest. Customers buying any phone from the OPPO F21 Series will get the chance to try their luck for a scope to meet Shakib along with other popular celebrities and win exciting goodies. This fest will run throughout the months of November and December.
