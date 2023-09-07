TECNO, G&G sign MoU to offer advanced smartphone to customers

Smartphone manufacturer TECNO and G&G have signed a memorandum of understanding to offer customers top-tier smartphones with exclusive benefits, said a press release.

The two companies signed the agreement at the headquarters of Ismartu Technology BD Limited. Key stakeholders from both TECNO and G&G were present at the signing ceremony.

Rezwanul Hoque, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ismartu Technology BD Limited and Nure Alam Shimu, CEO of G&G, signed the MoU on behalf of the respective companies.