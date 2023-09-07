TECNO, G&G sign MoU to offer advanced smartphone to customers

Smartphone manufacturer TECNO and G&G have signed a memorandum of understanding to offer customers top-tier smartphones with exclusive benefits, said a press release.
The two companies signed the agreement at the headquarters of Ismartu Technology BD Limited. Key stakeholders from both TECNO and G&G were present at the signing ceremony.
Rezwanul Hoque, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ismartu Technology BD Limited and Nure Alam Shimu, CEO of G&G, signed the MoU on behalf of the respective companies.
Impressive range of smartphones will now be conveniently available at all G&G outlets across the country as a result of MoU signed by the TECNO and the G&G.
This agreement will enable the customers to have extensive access to cutting-edge mobile technologies backed by TECNO's legacy of innovation and quality.
One of the highlights of this partnership is the array of benefits that customers can enjoy. When purchasing a TECNO smartphone from G&G, customers will have the opportunity to avail up to 12-month 0 per cent EMI facility. Besides, exclusive gifts from the G&G will also be available for customers in case of buying TECNO mobile phones from G&G outlets.