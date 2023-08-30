Huawei gets highest-level security certification

Huawei has recently been awarded the industry's first Evaluation Assurance Level 6 Augmented (EAL6+) certificate as part of Common Criteria for information technology security evaluation.

This is the highest security level available in the field of general-purpose operating system (OS) kernels. Huawei is the world's first smart device manufacturer to receive certification in this domain.

OS kernels are the foundation of OS security and privacy. CC, also known as the ISO/IEC 15408 standard, is an information security certification that is among the most influential in the global IT industry. CC is a widely used and globally recognised standard for product security evaluation.