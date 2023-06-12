Startup ‘Digital for Good’ appoints Ayon Rahman as CBO

Digital for Good (DFG), a dynamic startup, specialised in advertising (AdTech) and marketing technology (MarTech), has appointed Ayon Rahman as its new chief business officer (CBO), said a press release.
Ayon Rahman is an expert in the digital advertising and marketing industry with extensive experience in the sector.
Speaking regarding his appointment as the CBO of Digital for Good, Ayon Rahman said, "I am honoured to join this startup as the chief business officer. DFG has demonstrated remarkable potential, and I am excited to collaborate with the DFG team in the path of innovation, exceptional outcomes and creating value for our clients."
“I am looking forward to the exciting journey ahead to grow with the DFG team and make meaningful contributions to our shared goals,” he added.
DFG's appointment of Ayon Rahman underscores the startup's commitment to delivering transparent, measurable, and brand-safe AdTech and MarTech solutions.