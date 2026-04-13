‘TiffinBox’ second outlet launched in Mohammadpur for food lovers
Following its success in Gulshan, the popular fast-food brand “TiffinBox” a concern of B-trac has now launched its journey in Mohammadpur, reports a press release.
Recently, the brand’s second outlet was inaugurated through a grand ceremony at 2/12 Nurjahan Road, Mohammadpur.
Major General (Retd) Mohammad Ashikuzzaman, group director of Bangla Trac, was present as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony.
It was announced at the event that the new outlet in Mohammadpur has been opened in response to the enthusiastic customer response and growing demand from the Gulshan-2 outlet.
The new outlet will feature all of TiffinBox’s popular food items. The menu includes signature shredded meat khichuri, jalebi, various types of rolls, singara, lassi, and several other fast-food items.
The authorities of TiffinBox stated that this expansion aims to meet customer expectations and bring quality food to a wider audience.
Located at 2/12 Nurjahan Road (Dhaka-1207), the outlet is now open for food lovers.
Customers hope that, like the Gulshan branch, the Mohammadpur outlet will also maintain the same standard of food quality and taste.