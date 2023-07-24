Coca-Cola appoints Ajay Vijay Bathija as vice president, franchise operations for Southwest Asia

Coca-Cola announced the appointment of Ajay Vijay Bathija, as vice president of franchise operations for Southwest Asia (SWA).

Ajay's extensive career journey with The Coca-Cola Company spans nearly 24 years and encompasses a distinct combination of marketing and franchise expertise.

In 1999, Ajay embarked on his professional journey with the Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd (HCCBPL) Front Line Sales team and demonstrated consistent growth steadily advancing across different roles and positions within the organisation.