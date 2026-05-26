Bangladesh Bank, BRAC Bank complete month-long training to empower Narsingdi CMSME entrepreneurs

BRAC Bank, in association with Bangladesh Bank and the Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance, has successfully completed a month-long intensive training programme for promising CMSME entrepreneurs of Narsingdi under the Entrepreneurship Development Programme of the ministry, reports a press release.

Conducted under the Skills for Industry Competitiveness and Innovation Programme (SICIP) of the Finance Division, Ministry of Finance, the initiative was implemented with technical support from Bangladesh Bank to enhance the entrepreneurial and managerial capabilities of cottage, micro, small, and medium enterprise (CMSME) business owners.

The closing ceremony of the third batch of the Entrepreneurship Development Programme was held in Narsingdi in a festive atmosphere, marking the successful completion of the intensive training initiative aimed at strengthening grassroots entrepreneurship.