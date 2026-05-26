Bangladesh Bank, BRAC Bank complete month-long training to empower Narsingdi CMSME entrepreneurs
BRAC Bank, in association with Bangladesh Bank and the Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance, has successfully completed a month-long intensive training programme for promising CMSME entrepreneurs of Narsingdi under the Entrepreneurship Development Programme of the ministry, reports a press release.
Conducted under the Skills for Industry Competitiveness and Innovation Programme (SICIP) of the Finance Division, Ministry of Finance, the initiative was implemented with technical support from Bangladesh Bank to enhance the entrepreneurial and managerial capabilities of cottage, micro, small, and medium enterprise (CMSME) business owners.
The closing ceremony of the third batch of the Entrepreneurship Development Programme was held in Narsingdi in a festive atmosphere, marking the successful completion of the intensive training initiative aimed at strengthening grassroots entrepreneurship.
Senior officials from the SME & Special Programmes Department of Bangladesh Bank, representatives from BRAC Bank, local business leaders, entrepreneurs, and business enthusiasts attended the programme.
Throughout the month-long training, entrepreneurs participated in regular classes, project presentations, assessment tests, and practical learning sessions conducted by expert resource persons from Bangladesh Bank and BRAC Bank. The programme focused on developing business management skills, financial literacy, operational efficiency, and sustainable business practices to help entrepreneurs expand and strengthen their enterprises.
Speakers at the ceremony highlighted that the SICIP initiative is playing a significant role in enhancing the competitiveness and capabilities of grassroots entrepreneurs across the country. They also emphasised that training and easier access to finance are crucial for building sustainable businesses and generating employment opportunities.
One of the key highlights of the closing ceremony was the disbursement of loans amounting to Tk 25 lakh among entrepreneurs under Bangladesh Bank’s refinancing scheme at concessional rates. The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Bangladesh Bank and BRAC Bank for supporting their business growth initiatives.
The programme also featured a small product exhibition showcasing products and innovations by local entrepreneurs. Guests visited the exhibition stalls and exchanged views with the participants regarding their business experiences and future expansion plans.
The Entrepreneurship Development Programme is funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), managed by the SICIP Project of the Finance Division, Ministry of Finance, and implemented by the SME & Special Programmes Department of Bangladesh Bank.
With such initiatives, BRAC Bank continues to empower grassroots entrepreneurs by providing easy access to finance and capacity-building training, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable economic development in Bangladesh.