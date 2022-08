Private carrier US-Bangla Airlines will resume its flights on the Dhaka-Bangkok-Dhaka from 1 September.

Except for Mondays and Wednesdays, the airline will operate flights on this route, route five days a week, Md Kamrul Islam, general manager (public relations) of the US-Bangla, said Saturday.

The flights will leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:10am and will land at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport at 1:40pm (local time).