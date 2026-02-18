Grameenphone, Mastercard partner to boost digital engagement in Bangladesh
Grameenphone, the country’s leading telecommunications service provider, has entered into a strategic partnership with Mastercard, a global leader in digital payments and financial technology, to explore innovative opportunities that enhance customer lifestyle experiences and strengthen digital engagement across Bangladesh, said a press release.
This collaboration marks the beginning of a long-term relationship between two industry giants, with a shared vision of delivering value-driven, future-ready solutions for customers, particularly the youth segment, by combining Grameenphone’s extensive digital ecosystem with Mastercard’s global expertise in payments and lifestyle innovation.
The partnership will also focus on developing differentiated propositions, including potential co-branded initiatives and exclusive benefits for Grameenphone customers.
The partnership was formalized in the presence of senior leadership from both organizations, including Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer, Grameenphone; Farha Naz Zaman, Chief Marketing Officer, Grameenphone; Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Mastercard; Zakia Sultana, Director, Mastercard; along with other senior representatives from both Grameenphone and Mastercard.
Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer, Grameenphone, said, “At Grameenphone, we continuously strive to create meaningful value beyond connectivity, especially for the digitally savvy youth who seek seamless, lifestyle-driven experiences. Our partnership with Mastercard opens up exciting opportunities to co-create innovative solutions that blend connectivity, payments, and lifestyle benefits- shaping a smarter, more inclusive digital future for our customers. I thank the Mastercard team for their great collaboration and co-creation.”
Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Mastercard, said, “Bangladesh’s digital economy is advancing at remarkable speed, and Mastercard is pleased to collaborate with Grameenphone—an organization that has long championed the country’s digital transformation. With decades of presence in Bangladesh, Mastercard remains a committed partner in building a secure, seamless and inclusive payments ecosystem. This association reflects our shared ambition to empower young consumers through innovation, trusted digital payment solutions, and lifestyle driven opportunities that keep pace with their evolving needs and aspirations.”
Through this collaboration, Grameenphone and Mastercard aim to jointly explore new avenues to enhance customer engagement, drive digital adoption, and deliver innovative value propositions that align with modern consumer lifestyles.