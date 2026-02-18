Grameenphone, Mastercard partner to boost digital engagement in Bangladesh

Grameenphone, the country’s leading telecommunications service provider, has entered into a strategic partnership with Mastercard, a global leader in digital payments and financial technology, to explore innovative opportunities that enhance customer lifestyle experiences and strengthen digital engagement across Bangladesh, said a press release.

This collaboration marks the beginning of a long-term relationship between two industry giants, with a shared vision of delivering value-driven, future-ready solutions for customers, particularly the youth segment, by combining Grameenphone’s extensive digital ecosystem with Mastercard’s global expertise in payments and lifestyle innovation.

The partnership will also focus on developing differentiated propositions, including potential co-branded initiatives and exclusive benefits for Grameenphone customers.