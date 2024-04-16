Najmul Shanto appointed brand officer of X Ceramic

Bangladesh national cricket team skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto has been appointed the chief brand officer of X Ceramics, one of the leading groups in the ceramics industry in the country.

Mahin Mazher, managing director of X Index Companies, stated, "Our company co-owned Sylhet Strikers for two seasons. Nazmul Hossain Shanto played for Sylhet Strikers. Since then, we have been in talks with him. We are certain Shanto's presence and sincerity will enrich our brand development initiatives."