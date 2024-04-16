Najmul Shanto appointed brand officer of X Ceramic
Bangladesh national cricket team skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto has been appointed the chief brand officer of X Ceramics, one of the leading groups in the ceramics industry in the country.
Mahin Mazher, managing director of X Index Companies, stated, "Our company co-owned Sylhet Strikers for two seasons. Nazmul Hossain Shanto played for Sylhet Strikers. Since then, we have been in talks with him. We are certain Shanto's presence and sincerity will enrich our brand development initiatives."
Expressing his enthusiasm, Shanto remarked, "I am thrilled to join Bangladesh's top ceramic company. I look forward to contributing to the brand's growth while continuing my cricket career, thanks to the flexible working arrangement X Ceramics Group has graciously provided."
The X Ceramics group envisions a symbiotic relationship between the disciplines of sports and business, harnessing the attributes of teamwork, leadership, and strategic thinking that are inherent to both fields.